Onesies, Dresses, Tennis Skirts, & More Trending Activewear It Girls Wear Everywhere

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The newest in it girl trends? Chic activewear. Surprisingly, this trend isn't just for working out. Adorable activewear like golf skirts, onesies, and tennis dresses are great for breaking a sweat, but they're also trending for everyday activities.
Wear your golf skirt for brunch with your friends. Throw on your active dress for your next coffee run. Pair your yoga onesie with a blazer, tennis shoes, and high socks like the cool girl on your Instagram feed. You'll look so chic and experience ultimate comfort when you're rocking this trend.
Scroll below for onesies, dresses, tennis skirts, and accessories from Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Amazon, and more to rock the activewear trend wherever and whenever.
Womens Tennis Dress, Workout Dress with Built-in Bra & Shorts Pockets Exercise Dress for Golf Athletic Dresses for Women
You've probably seen so many fashion girls wearing an activewear dress like this one on their coffee run or to brunch. Hop on the trend with this style. We think this will be you next go-to LBD.
Amilia Sexy Sleeveless Tank Tops Short Romper Sports Jumpsuit Bodysuit One Piece Short Catsuit
This one piece catsuit comes in 20 colors. We see you wearing this on your next hot girl walk or just lounging around the house. Pair it with a blazer, sneakers, and high socks for an on-trend, chic look.
Pleated Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets Shorts Athletic Golf Skorts Activewear Running Workout Sports Skirt
This pleated tennis skirt comes in 26 colors and sizes XXS-XXL.
Everywhere Belt Bag
This belt bag from Lululemon is the most convenient accessory to add to your closet now.
BALEAF Women's Tennis Dress Workout Built-in Bra Athletic Exercise Dresses with Shorts Adjustable Straps Pockets
This tennis dress comes in 5 colors including this gorgeous pink color.
Alo Soft Suns Out Onesie
Leave it to Alo Yoga to create the chicest styles we want to wear while working out and to brunch.
LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women Golf Athletic Activewear Skorts Mini Summer Workout Running Shorts with Pockets
This skirt comes in 15 colors and features built-in shorts with pockets.
lululemon Align™ Onesie 8
Make a statement in this gorgeous berry onesie from Lululemon.
IUGA Women Tennis Dress Workout Dress Exercise Dress with Built-in Bras & Shorts Golf Athletic Dresses for Women
This tennis dress comes in 8 colors and features built-in pockets, so you can live out your country club-chic dreams.
Fulbelle Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets High Waisted Athletic Golf Skorts Skirts
Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Top Dress 6
Whether you're going to the country club to play tennis or golf or to get an Instagram-worthy cocktail, this dress is perfect for you.
BALEAF Women's Tennis Skirt Golf Skorts Skirts Athletic Skirts with Shorts Pockets Running Workout Sports
This skirt has almost 8,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's yours for just $20.