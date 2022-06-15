Onesies, Dresses, Tennis Skirts, & More Trending Activewear It Girls Wear Everywhere

Rock the activewear trend wherever and whenever with styles from Alo Yoga, Amazon, Lululemon, and more.

By Carly Shihadeh Jun 15, 2022 10:26 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Activewear Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. 

The newest in it girl trends? Chic activewear. Surprisingly, this trend isn't just for working out. Adorable activewear like golf skirts, onesies, and tennis dresses are great for breaking a sweat, but they're also trending for everyday activities. 

Wear your golf skirt for brunch with your friends. Throw on your active dress for your next coffee run. Pair your yoga onesie with a blazer, tennis shoes, and high socks like the cool girl on your Instagram feed. You'll look so chic and experience ultimate comfort when you're rocking this trend. 

Scroll below for onesies, dresses, tennis skirts, and accessories from Alo Yoga, LululemonAmazon, and more to rock the activewear trend wherever and whenever. 

read
Kourtney Kardashian Shares What's in Her Bag

Womens Tennis Dress, Workout Dress with Built-in Bra & Shorts Pockets Exercise Dress for Golf Athletic Dresses for Women

You've probably seen so many fashion girls wearing an activewear dress like this one on their coffee run or to brunch. Hop on the trend with this style. We think this will be you next go-to LBD.

$36
Amazon

Amilia Sexy Sleeveless Tank Tops Short Romper Sports Jumpsuit Bodysuit One Piece Short Catsuit

This one piece catsuit comes in 20 colors. We see you wearing this on your next hot girl walk or just lounging around the house. Pair it with a blazer, sneakers, and high socks for an on-trend, chic look.

$18
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Congressman Sean Casten’s Daughter Gwen Dead at 17

2

Marilyn Monroe Dress Damaged After Kim Kardashian Met Gala Appearance

3

Zendaya Reacts to Rumors She's Pregnant With Tom Holland's Baby

Pleated Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets Shorts Athletic Golf Skorts Activewear Running Workout Sports Skirt

This pleated tennis skirt comes in 26 colors and sizes XXS-XXL.

$20
Amazon

Everywhere Belt Bag

This belt bag from Lululemon is the most convenient accessory to add to your closet now. 

$38
Lululemon

BALEAF Women's Tennis Dress Workout Built-in Bra Athletic Exercise Dresses with Shorts Adjustable Straps Pockets

This tennis dress comes in 5 colors including this gorgeous pink color. 

$30
Amazon

Alo Soft Suns Out Onesie

Leave it to Alo Yoga to create the chicest styles we want to wear while working out and to brunch. 

$118
Alo Yoga

LouKeith Tennis Skirts for Women Golf Athletic Activewear Skorts Mini Summer Workout Running Shorts with Pockets

This skirt comes in 15 colors and features built-in shorts with pockets.

$10
Amazon

lululemon Align™ Onesie 8

Make a statement in this gorgeous berry onesie from Lululemon.

$128
Lululemon

IUGA Women Tennis Dress Workout Dress Exercise Dress with Built-in Bras & Shorts Golf Athletic Dresses for Women

This tennis dress comes in 8 colors and features built-in pockets, so you can live out your country club-chic dreams. 

$34
Amazon

The Way Home Skort

This chic Free People skort comes in 7 colors.

$50
Free People

Fulbelle Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets High Waisted Athletic Golf Skorts Skirts

We love an activewear skirt that's 43% off.

$37
$21
Amazon

Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Top Dress 6

Whether you're going to the country club to play tennis or golf or to get an Instagram-worthy cocktail, this dress is perfect for you. 

$138
Lululemon

BALEAF Women's Tennis Skirt Golf Skorts Skirts Athletic Skirts with Shorts Pockets Running Workout Sports

This skirt has almost 8,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's yours for just $20. 

$20
Amazon

Up next: Styles & Accessories That Pilates Girls Will Love

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Congressman Sean Casten’s Daughter Gwen Dead at 17

2

Marilyn Monroe Dress Damaged After Kim Kardashian Met Gala Appearance

3

Zendaya Reacts to Rumors She's Pregnant With Tom Holland's Baby

4

VPR's Brittany Cartwright Explains "Rift" With Stassi Schroeder

5

Post Malone Says Fiancée Helped Him After “Rough” Period With Alcohol