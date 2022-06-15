Find Out Why the Latest Episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi Came With a Warning For Viewers

Watch : Obi-Wan Kenobi - While You Were Streaming FULL EPISODE

For the second time this season, Obi-Wan Kenobi is warning that viewer discretion is advised.

The penultimate episode of the Star Wars series—which premiered June 15 on Disney+—opens with a message reading: "There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting."

The episode, titled "Part V," features shots of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) attacking Younglings at the Jedi Temple, a callback to 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

While reflecting on the massacre, Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) tells Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) that she survived the attack by hiding under bodies, a story that mirrors horror stories from the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

When the first two episodes of the series dropped on May 27—one of which featured footage of the same attack on Jedi Younglings—Disney+ added a warning to the details section of the show's landing page which read: "Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events. Warning: Contains violence involving children."