Zendaya Responds Following Rumors She's Pregnant With Tom Holland's Baby

Zendaya is speaking out after being the subject of pregnancy rumors.

Over the past few days, a couple of TikTok videos went viral that were falsely look like the Euphoria actress is expecting a baby with boyfriend Tom Holland. They incorporate a growing "Krissed" meme, featuring an image of Kris Jenner, to admit to the prank at the end.

On June 15, Zendaya, 25, issued a statement on her Instagram Story. "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter," she wrote. "Just making stuff up for no reason weekly."

"Anyway back to filming...Challengers," the actress added, referring to the new romantic drama film she been shooting with The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story' Mike Faist.

One prank video, shared by TikTok user @robairesbussy, includes a photoshopped pic of Zendaya with a baby bump, walking with Holland, and the words, "WAIT SINCE WHEN WAS ZENDAYA PREGNANT." The caption notes the clip is a "#joke."