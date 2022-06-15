"Happy" Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement to Zawe Ashton

The ultimate MCU marriage.
Tom Hiddleston finally announced he is engaged to girlfriend Zawe Ashton in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published June 14, telling the outlet, "I'm very happy."
The news comes three months after the British couple sparked engagement rumors when the actress was photographed at the 2022 BAFTA Awards with a diamond ring on her left hand in March. At the time, E! News confirmed they were planning a walk down the aisle.
Tom, 41, and Zawe, 37, met back in 2019 while starring together in the play Betrayal, which marked the Broadway debut of both stars. The low-key couple waited until September 2021 to make their red carpet debut, appearing together at the 2021 Tony Awards.
Tom joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the supervillain Loki in 2011's Thor, before starring in five other Marvel movies and the mega-popular Disney+ series, Loki, which is currently shooting its second season in England.
Zawe—who fans of The Handmaid's Tale may recognize for playing Moira's girlfriend Oona in the drama's fourth season—will enter the MCU as a villain in the 2023 film The Marvels. She also starred in the 2019 Netflix horror thriller film Velvet Buzzsaw alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Toni Collette.
Prior to meeting his bride-to-be, Tom was in a relationship with British actress Susanna Fielding for nearly four years before splitting in 2011.
He then had a short romance with Taylor Swift in 2016. Following his high-profile break-up with the Grammy winner, the actor admitted that he was rethinking how he speaks publicly about his private life.
"I'm protective about my internal world now in probably a different way," shared in a 2019 New York Times interview. "That's because I didn't realize it needed protecting before."