Nick Lachey's Son Had the Most Hilarious Reaction to His Old Shirtless Pics

If there's one thing Nick Lachey can rely on his children to do, it's keeping him humble.
The Love Is Blind host has already exposed his kids—Camden, 9, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5—to his days as a '90s pop star. But nothing could have prepared him for their reaction to one of his old shirtless pics.
"My son, Camden, looked at it," Nick exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on June 15. "He says, 'Who photoshopped daddy's body?'"
The pic in question was a 10-year-old vacation photo dug up by his wife, Vanessa Lachey. "It was me coming out of the water," Nick said. "I was all ripped up. It was when I was in shape."
While his kids love to embarrass him, he always gets them right back, telling Daily Pop, "I feel like that's part of my responsibility as a loving father is to embarrass them as much as I can."
He added, "My kids think I'm corny. I'm the guy that pulls up for the carpool drop-off at school and bumps the music."
All jokes aside, Nick always makes sure to love his kids as much as his dad, John Lachey, loved him and his siblings, including fellow 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey.
"My dad was one of those dads that was never afraid to show my brother and I how much he loved us," Nick shared. "He was constantly telling us how much he loved us, he was always there for us. So, I try to kind of extend that to my own kids. I tell them every day—to the point where they tell me to stop—just how much I love them, always there for them."
As a former boy band member, Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester asked Nick to weigh in on K-Pop group BTS' newly announced hiatus to pursue solo projects. Speaking from personal experience, the star believes a break might be the thing BTS needs to come back better than ever.
"I went out and enjoyed a solo career," Nick shared, "but I still do stuff with 98 and proud to say, 25 years later, we're still doing stuff together and still touring, and I love it now more than I ever did."
