Love, Victor's Cast and Creators Reveal Why its Final Season Is More Important Than Ever

Love, Victor is bidding farewell with a very important message.
The final season of the groundbreaking series, which dropped all eight episodes simultaneously on Hulu and Disney+ June 15, comes at a time of increased attacks against the young queer community that it celebrates and supports.
"As we're experiencing this resurgence of these draconian laws that are really terrible for LGBT youth—especially for trans youth—the Don't Say Gay bill in Florida, which is repugnant and egregious, " Love, Victor executive producer Brian Tanen told E! News, "I think it speaks to the fact that there are still people who would like to litigate queer people out of existence."
That's why the third and final season—which showcases the struggle, awkwardness and, ultimately, the reward of young, queer love—comes at such a vital time. It's a moment that wasn't lost on the cast, either.
"Right now, we need as much support as possible," Michael Cimino, who plays Victor, said. "There's so much going on in the world and it's so frustrating. It literally has nothing to do with [the politicians], but they're making decisions for people. It's horrible."
Cimino sees first-hand the impact the show can have, especially when he receives messages from fans.
"The ones that mean the most to me are the ones that say, ‘This show has changed my life because it inspired me to come out,'" he said, "Or ‘I watched the show with my family and it changed my mom's perspective about things.' That's my whole goal."
Victor's love story with Benji (George Sear) is at the heart of the show—and wrapping up their arc with grace and humanity was of utmost importance to all involved, particularly to the actors themselves.
"We definitely didn't take that lightly," George said. "We really wanted to honor these characters. It's difficult times. I'm really proud we're part of a show that has such a positive message and can offer people some hope."
Ava Capri, whose character Lucy goes on a transformative journey in season three, understood the importance of the show's representation on a visceral, personal level.
"Growing up, I wasn't out in high school. I didn't have these models and examples of what life could be," Ava said. "Through these shows, it's just a way for people to say, ‘Oh, that's me.' It's extremely validating. I think it would have changed my life."
Ava, who thinks she "probably would have come out earlier than I did" if a show like Love, Victor was around when she was younger, is part of just one of the series' young love stories that honors the queer experience without reveling in its suffering.
"While there's a lot of truth in trauma and it being portrayed as difficult—and that's true—there is so much joy in being queer," Ava said. "I feel like the show nails that. I tear up thinking about the happy endings. I love that the show lets us have it."
Tying the series up with a bow wasn't just a way to satisfy the fans—it was a way to show them what's possible."
"It was always our intention that this be a big, beautiful, joyful love story with a happy ending," executive producer Elizabeth Berger said. "I don't think there enough of those for queer people. We wanted this to be different. We wanted to show the queer people watching that that's what your lives can look like."
All eight episodes of Love Victor's final season are available to stream now on Hulu and Disney+.