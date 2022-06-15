Where Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Really Stand With Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

Just call this crew one big modern family.

When Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox finalized their divorce in February after 10 years of marriage, the couple made it their goal to be friendly co-parents to their three children Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5. (Brian also shares Kassius Lijah, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil.)

But as Megan moved on with Machine Gun Kelly and Brian found love with now-pregnant Sharna Burgess, some wondered if these friendly exes still got along. The short answer is absolutely yes.

In a new interview on The Viall Files podcast, Brian said he always wanted to see his ex happy. "The person that Megan chooses to be with…there aren't many things that I have control over nor do I want to have control over," he told host Nick Viall on the June 15 episode. "I want my kids to have their life with their mom. I want their mom to be happy."

As for Sharna, she detailed a moment nearly five months into her relationship with Brian where she ran into Megan at the same restaurant.