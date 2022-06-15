Toby Keith Sends Message to "Best" Fans After Sharing Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : How Ethan Zohn Uses His Cancer Journey to Help Others

Toby Keith is feeling the love.

Days after the country music superstar shared his stomach cancer diagnosis, he returned to social media to send a message to his fans. "Thank you for all your love and support," he tweeted on June 14. "I have the best fans in the world."

Over the weekend, the "Red Solo Cup" singer announced that he'd received the cancer diagnosis last fall. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery," he wrote in a message posted to his social media pages on June 12. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family," he continued. "But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

In response to his health news, Toby, 60, received a flood of well-wishes from fans, friends and fellow stars, including singer Lance Carpenter who commented on his Instagram post, "Prayers up for ya Big Dog!" CMT host Cody Allen also commented, "Much love your way, Toby."