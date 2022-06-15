Britney Spears Calls Out Brother Bryan Spears After Not Inviting Him to Wedding

As it turns out, Britney Spears' brother was also not invited to her wedding.
On June 14, the "Stronger" singer called out her older sibling, Bryan Spears, and confirmed that she had specifically left him off the guest list to her recent nuptials with Sam Asghari. In a lengthy Instagram post, the 40-year-old said that Bryan and members of their family never wanted her 13-year conservatorship to end because they "loved telling me what to do and treating me like absolutely nothing."
"You were never invited to my wedding," she wrote in a note to Bryan, who she accused of denying her alcohol during the conservatorship. "Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years???"
She continued, "You hurt me and you know it !!! and I might force myself to drink Jack tonight ... look up at the moon and say F--K YOU !!!"
Britney went on to reference an Instagram post Bryan previously shared in the wake of the termination of her conservatorship in November. At the time, the 45-year-old declared the legal victory as "Britdependence day" and said he was "proud" of the pop star.
"GO F--K YOURSELF BRYAN," Britney wrote after quoting Bryan's caption. "F--k you."
Britney's heated words come almost a week after she had tied the knot with Sam, 28, in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. Ahead of the wedding, a source close Britney told E! News that the Grammy winner's younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, as well as her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears, were not invited.
However, that didn't stop the mother of the bride from speaking out about the nuptials. After Britney shared photos from the nuptials on Instagram, Lynne wrote in the comments, "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"
The matriarch also liked a post from Sam's sister Fay Asghari, who was in attendance at the wedding alongside guests such as Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.
When speaking about ending Britney's conservatorship in the past, Bryan had described it as "a great thing for our family," but acknowledged that it was something his sister "always wanted to get out of."
"It's very frustrating to have," he said on a 2020 episode of the As Not Seen on TV podcast. "Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating."
He added that he believes the family "made the right choice" in instituting the conservatorship.
E! News reached out to Bryan for comment but did not hear back.