Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Share Father's Day Gift Ideas

If you thought that a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills lifestyle was out of your budget, think again. It turns out that Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky love shopping for affordable finds just like the rest of us. The pair shared their Father's Day gift recommendations with thoughtful picks for dads.

"We're here talking about Father's Day gifts and what a perfect person to have with me, the best father in the world," Kyle told Amazon shoppers during a livestream. Mauricio commented, "I can't wait for Father's Day. It's one of my favorite days because I have four daughters and they all take care of me and Kyle takes care of me. It's just such a great day."

Kyle and Mauricio picked out clothes, accessories, travel gear, tech gadgets, pet products, grooming essentials, bar essentials, and more gifts that will ship to your dad in time for Father's Day.