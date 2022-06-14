Amber Heard Reacts to "Insane" Rumor She Was Cut From Aquaman 2 After Johnny Depp Trial

Watch : Amber Heard Believes She Only Spoke Truth During Trial

Amber Heard is washing away the claims that she has been cut from Aquaman 2.

A rep for the 36-year-old actress spoke out after a report surfaced on June 14, which alleged that Warner Bros. will recast Heard's role in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.

Heard's spokesperson tells E! News, "The rumor mill continues as it has from day one—inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane."

E! News has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment and hasn't heard back.

The denial comes after a "source" told Just Jared that her role of Mera will be reshot with a new actress.

Just Jared later posted an "update" saying sources close to the film's production said, "Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role."

Well before the report this week, Heard recently testified in court how her career has been negatively affected by her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.