Sharon Osbourne Gives Update After Ozzy Osbourne’s “Major” Surgery

The master of reality is on the mend.

After Ozzy Osbourne went through a big surgery on June 13, his wife Sharon Osbourne is sharing an update with the Black Sabbath singer's loyal fans.

"Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!" the 69-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on June 14. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him."

The day prior, Sharon told viewers on The Talk that Ozzy, 73, was going under the knife for "a very major operation."

"I have to be there," she explained. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

Though Sharon hasn't elaborated on the procedure, the couple has previously discussed his battles with a variety of medical conditions, including Parkinson's disease, neck issues and, two months ago, COVID-19.