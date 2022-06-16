The Kardashians: Scott Disick Shares Insight Into Friendship With Pete Davidson

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA During Tahiti Vacation

Pete Davidson is Lord Disick approved.

During the June 16 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, Scott Disick had nothing but praise for Kim Kardashian's boyfriend. "Kim found a guy who's a great guy," the Flip It Like Disick star told Khloe Kardashian. "He's so sweet."

The moment that impressed Scott the most? The time the Saturday Night Live alum picked up Scott and Kim at the airport with their coffee orders in hand. "I didn't want to tell him that it was completely the wrong one," the 39-year-old said. "He's just a great person. You can tell that he cares about people's feelings."

Scott then revealed that Pete was supposed to come over for a hang out, prompting Khloe to ask, "Are you and Pete besties now?" To which the Talentless founder cheekily replied, "Hmmh, bunk beds, whole thing."

Jokes aside, Scott sincerely told Khloe that he and Pete have "the best time together."