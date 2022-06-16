The Kardashians: Scott Disick Shares Insight Into Friendship With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is Lord Disick approved.
During the June 16 finale of Hulu's The Kardashians, Scott Disick had nothing but praise for Kim Kardashian's boyfriend. "Kim found a guy who's a great guy," the Flip It Like Disick star told Khloe Kardashian. "He's so sweet."
The moment that impressed Scott the most? The time the Saturday Night Live alum picked up Scott and Kim at the airport with their coffee orders in hand. "I didn't want to tell him that it was completely the wrong one," the 39-year-old said. "He's just a great person. You can tell that he cares about people's feelings."
Scott then revealed that Pete was supposed to come over for a hang out, prompting Khloe to ask, "Are you and Pete besties now?" To which the Talentless founder cheekily replied, "Hmmh, bunk beds, whole thing."
Jokes aside, Scott sincerely told Khloe that he and Pete have "the best time together."
This has certainly proven to be true, as Scott previously documented his at-home "Boyz night" with Pete on his Instagram story. Later, a source close to Scott told E! News that the fast friends "both have the best sense of humor and it's always fun when they are together."
Though Khloe was happy for Scott in the Kardashians episode about his new pal, she was ultimately pleased that Kim found love again after splitting from Kanye "Ye" West, who she shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. "I'm happy that she has someone that's nice to her," Khloe noted. "And caters to her."
In a confessional, Khloe applauded Kim and Pete's relationship for being "really drama free." Seemingly referencing Kim's previous relationship, Khloe added, "Love shouldn't be this hard."
And, according to Scott, Kim is a different person around Pete. As he quipped, "She says like young slang words."
Kim and Pete began dating in November 2021, not long after the SKIMS founder hosted Saturday Night Live. As Kim revealed in the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, her interest in Pete grew after they shared an on-screen kiss during an Aladdin-theme sketch. Oh, and those "BDE" rumors didn't hurt either.
"I did SNL and then when we kissed in a scene, it was just a vibe," Kim explained, before revealing that she then asked a SNL producer for Pete's number. "I wasn't even thinking like 'Oh my god I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking...I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there...I was just basically DTF."
The rest, as they say, was history.
Season one of The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.