Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Breaks Down Her "Rift" With Stassi Schroeder

Jax Taylor may be the no. 1 guy in his group, but for now, that group no longer includes Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

The Vanderpump Rules alum and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are currently on the outs with the couple after they did not attend Stassi and Beau's Italy wedding last month. Stassi hinted at this on a recent episode of her The Good, the Bad and the Baby podcast—despite her refusal to name names—seemingly accusing Jax and Brittany of not only RSVP'ing to her wedding just to back out at the last minute, but also "talk[ing] s--t" behind her and Beau's backs.

Brittany then appeared on the June 13 episode of the Betches Mom podcast, explaining that there are "rifts" currently affecting their friend group and more or less confirming that she and Jax were the subject of Stassi's rant. "With me and Stassi," she added, "there's some things going on, which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out."

Despite Stassi's insistence that Brittany and Jax never planned to attend the wedding in the first place, Brittany said she "would never in a million years do something like that on purpose."