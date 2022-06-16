Your First Look at High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Camp Shallow Lake

Grab your sleeping bags, we're going camping!
Season three of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiering July 27 on Disney+, is breaking free from the confines of East High and setting up shop at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California.
According to Disney+, the season will feature the Wildcats and other campers "primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors."
We can smell the bug spray from here.
The new season welcomes back regulars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé and Frankie Rodriguez, with Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles as new additions to the HSM:TM:TS family.
One member of the family who won't be around as much is Olivia Rodrigo, who starred as Nini in the first two seasons of the show. The reigning Grammy winner for Best New Artist will return for season three, but in a limited capacity.
But have no fear, an old friend is here!
High School Musical veteran Corbin Bleu—who played Chad in the original film trilogy—returns to season three for a special cameo. In a sneak preview of the season, Corbin revealed Camp Shallow Lake would be putting on a production of a new Disney classic.
"You guys are going to be the first camp on the planet to premiere a global blockbuster, which became a Broadway sensation," Corbin says. "Does anyone have a jacket? It suddenly got cold in here. We're going to put on Frozen!"
Allow the "Let It Go" riffs to begin!
"A new season in a new environment is bound to bring new drama, and I can't wait for audiences to see the Wildcats come head-to-head and heart-to-heart with Shallow Lake campers Jet, Maddox, and Val," HSM:TM:TS executive producer Tim Federle told E! News. "It's a season full of songs—and second chances—under the stars!"
For exclusive photos from season three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, premiering July 27 on Disney+, keep scrolling!