Bradley Cooper Shares "Greatest" Joy of Having Daughter Lea After Overcoming Past Cocaine Addiction

Watch : Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper for Helping Him Get Sober

It takes a lot to change a man⁠—just ask Bradley Cooper.

The A Star Is Born actor/director reflected on his sobriety journey on the June 13 episode of Amazon Music and Wondery's Smartless podcast, recounting to co-hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes how he felt "so lost" while struggling with drug and alcohol addiction during the early aughts. According to the 47-year-old, he didn't know he was on a self-destructive path until Arnett⁠, who was then-married to Cooper's friend and Wet Hot American Summer co-star Amy Poehler⁠, stepped in and called him out about his behavior.

"I was addicted to cocaine," Cooper recalled, adding that he had severed his Achilles tendon and "got fired-slash-quit" Alias during the depths of his addition issues. "I was totally depressed."

Having "zero self-esteem" at the time, Cooper said he used "mean humor" to deflect from his own insecurities and, in turn, started "really hurting people's feelings." He remembered how everything came to a head in July 2004 when he attended a party with Arnett thinking he was "so funny" to the other guests, only to find out later on from the Arrested Development alum that he had acted like a "real asshole" the entire evening.