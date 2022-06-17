You’ll Want to Hear What Rob Lowe Has to Say About Raising Teenagers Into Strong Adults

Instagram

E! News: What is the best piece of advice you got from your own dad?

Rob Lowe: A lot of advice is leading by example, right? My father is 83, he still works, still goes to the office, is still practicing law. I inherited that work ethic and drive. That's my biggest takeaway, for sure.

E!: If you had to pick one piece of advice to give to other dads, what would it be?

RL: There's different advice for different ages because it really is a different job at different times. For me, the hardest part was 15, 16, 17, 18—teenagers, not a big shocker. They've got to figure out their relationship with drugs and alcohol—and just being on top of it, not living in a dream state. Your kids are out there and they're partying. Get real. And every parent is like, "My kids aren't, but their friends are." Have your eyes open, be realistic, and know that that's part of it. Your job is literally to keep them alive and to not do something stupid while they hopefully figure out how to navigate that part of their lives. Don't be afraid to step in.

And my other thing is, personal privacy does not exist in my house until you're paying the bills. I need to know what's going on. Knock on wood, it worked for us.