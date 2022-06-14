Styles & Accessories That Pilates Girls Will Love

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you enjoy scrolling through TikTok, you've probably seen the term "Pilates Girl" is trending. A "Pilates Girl" is someone whose favorite form of workout is, you guessed it, Pilates. This form of movement can be great for those who need a strengthening, low-impact workout. Anyone can be a "Pilates Girl," and we've rounded up styles and accessories inspired by this wellness trend.
Whether you're already a Pilates Girl (or guy) or you're thinking about incorporating more Pilates into your workout routine, scroll below for 14 styles, accessories, and equipment that you'll love from Amazon, Set Active, Alo Yoga, Bala, and Lululemon.
Bala Bangles
These Bala Bangles will add a little more resistance to your workout. Wear them for pilates or on your next hot girl walk. The best part about them is they look so chic, so they're the perfect accessory while you sweat.
FAFOFA Workout Sets for Women 2 Piece Seamless Ribbed Crop Tank High Waist Shorts Yoga Outfits
This workout set is perfect for workouts in warm weather, and it's only $27.
Takeya Actives Insulated Water Bottle with Spout Lid, 22 Ounce, Blush
This insulated water bottle comes in 14 colors and it's 20% off.
Seamless Delight High Neck Bra
This high neck sports bra from Alo Yoga will provide coverage and support during your workout, and it comes in Alo's newest red color that is perfect for summer.
High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Pair these leggings with the bra above, and you'll have the perfect hot girl summer workout set.
Bala Bands
Add resistance bands to your workout for the best burn.
Restfeel Women's Slide
These Lululemon slides went viral on TikTok, and for good reason. They come in four colors that are so chic, you'll get so many compliments on your way to and from your next pilates workout.
Pride Throwback Sock
These trending socks are a part of Alo Yoga's Pride Collection. 100% of net proceeds from this collection benefit The Human Rights Campaign. Wear these during any slider portions of your pilates workout.
Set Active X REVOLVE Ribbed V Sports Bra
A lot of TikTok users love pilates, and they also love Set Active. You'll look so chic in this Set Active workout bra.
Set Active X REVOLVE Legging
Pair these leggings with the bra above for the perfect chic, neutral workout look.
BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose 1/2-Inch Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap and Yoga Blocks
This mat has over 58K 5-star reviews on Amazon. For just $18, you'll use it multiple times for your at-home and studio workouts.