Affordable Hats on Amazon That'll Keep You Stylish, Cool and Protected All Summer Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
From portable neck fans to air conditioners, comfy travel clothes to travel-ready beauty tools, Amazon has everything you need to make this summer the best one yet. If you're in the market for a hat to take on vacation or to keep you protected while you're out and about, we searched all over Amazon to find some of the cutest styles and best deals on hats for summer.
Bucket hats continue to be a must-have style, and you can find some budget-friendly options on Amazon for less than $15. For instance, The Hat Depot Bucket Hat is a popular option among Amazon shoppers with over 16,000 five-star reviews. There are over 40 different colors and patterns, and most of them are under $15 with some options as low as $12.
Looking for something fun? Be sure to check out these chic embroidered sun hats with UPF 50. These feature playful phrases like "Do not disturb," "Alcohol you later," and "Aloha beaches," you'll truly feel like you're on vacation when you put on one.
We've rounded up some affordable hats from Amazon that you'll want to wear all season long. Check those out below.
The Hat Depot Bucket Hat
This classic bucket hat from Amazon has over 16,000 five-star reviews. There are a ton of colors and patterns to choose from, and it's budget-friendly at less than $15.
FURTALK Beach Straw Hat UV UPF50
This super chic straw hat is a beach day must-have with over 13,000 five-star reviews. There are 10 colors and three sizes to choose from, and it's on sale for $25.
Lanzom Wide Brim Sun Hat UPF 50+
Lanzom's Wide Brim Sun Hat has over 4,400 perfect reviews, with numerous reviewers calling it the perfect hat for travel. As one wrote, "This is the best hat ever! It rolls up easily and goes back to original form. Was great for my suitcase!" There are 12 colors to choose from, so you're sure to find one that fits your sense of style. It's also on sale for $21.
HZEYN Bucket Hats
This bucket hat is perfect for a casual everyday look. It comes in five colors including beige, black and pink.
Roxy Tomboy Straw Hat
This cute straw hat is just begging you to take it on vacation. It has over 1,600 five-star reviews and shoppers love how stylish and versatile it is. As one shopper wrote, "This hat is great quality and durable. Perfect for the beach or yard work. Even my hubby tries to snatch it from me when he mows the lawn!"
Crisscross Baseball Ponycap
This best-selling "ponycap" features a unique crisscross back for you to put your ponytail through. You can make it as high or low as you want. There are a ton of colors to choose from, and some options are even on sale for just $13.
Lanzom Big Bowknot Straw Hat UPF 50+
For a more colorful option, this big bowknot sun hat comes in really cute bright colors like pink, red, royal blue and yellow.
Funky Junque Bold Cursive Embroidered Sun Hat with UPF 50
If you want your beach vacay to be truly relaxing, add this to cart ASAP. These fun floppy beach hats feature a variety of embroidered phrases you can choose to fit your needs. Amazon shoppers love the quality of the hat, with many saying it's a beach vacation must-have.
FURTALK Panama Fedora
Amazon shoppers love this stylish hat for protecting their head from the sun. It comes in six highly versatile colors including khaki, beige and coffee brown. It's also on sale for $17.
Lanzom Sun Hat
According to one Amazon reviewer, the quality surpasses the price of this straw hat. It comes in seven colors including all black and khaki. It's also a really good price at just $21.
Roxy Water Come Down Trucker Hat
Want a hat that's casual, cool and sure to stand out? Roxy's Water Come Down Trucker Hats come in five colorful pattern that are all so cute, you'll have trouble picking just one.
FURTALK Wide Brim Floppy Summer Hat with UPF 50
Furtalk's floppy summer hat has over 9,200 five-star reviews. One reviewer loved how easy it was to pack. "It spring right back to life after being rolled into a tiny log and stuffed into my suitcase," they wrote. They went on to say the hat was comfortable, lightweight and kept their head, neck and face protected from the sun.
Looking for more great Amazon finds to shop? Check out this affordable neck fan With 9,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.