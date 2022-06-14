Kylie Jenner Says She's Dealing With Pain Amid Postpartum Journey

Watch : Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Her Postpartum Pain

Kylie Jenner is keeping fans up-to-date on her postpartum fitness journey.

Four months after giving birth to a baby boy, the 24-year-old shared a glimpse into her workout routine, captioning the shot of her in activewear, "No days off!" However, it wasn't the easiest gym session for The Kardashians star. "I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts," she wrote alongside a video of herself on the treadmill, "but I am on a mission to get strong again."

Kylie has been documenting her workouts for the past few months since she and Travis Scott welcomed their son. In April, she posted a snap of her core, writing, "My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally." As for her go-to exercise routine, the makeup mogul shared later that month that it's a combination of walking and Pilates.

"Gained 60lbs again this pregnancy," she wrote at the time, "down 40 lbs just trying to be healthy and patient."