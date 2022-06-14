Watch

Amber Heard Speaks Out On TODAY
Harry Styles Proves He Adores Olivia Wilde With Sweet PDA

Amid Harry Styles’ Love On Tour concert series, the singer made time for an adorable outing with girlfriend Olivia Wilde. See them embrace PDA in London.

Don't worry darlings, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong.

The hot-and-heave couple were spotted out in North London on June 13 and didn't hold back from showing some sweet PDA, as seen in E! News' exclusive photos.

Harry and Olivia kept their looks casual with the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 28, wearing vintage 1950s Playdium Skate Club jacket over a hoodie, teamed with navy shorts and light blue ball cap. The actress turned director, 38, looked effortless in a light grey top, classic blue jeans and aviator shades.

At one point, Harry and Olivia were photographed kissing each other goodbye as they parted ways.

A week earlier, the high-profile pair—who have been dating for over a year and a half—were spotted out on a hand-in-hand evening stroll in the same neighborhood.

The former One Direction member, who dropped his third solo album Harry's House in May, was on a break from his Love on Tour series of concerts, which take over London's Wembley Stadium for two nights later this week.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Italy Vacation

Harry and Olivia started dating in late 2020 after working together on the film Don't Worry Darling. Although they haven't been shy with packing on the PDA, the couple are very tight-lipped about their relationship in interviews.

In his cover story with Dazed last November, the Grammy winner explained why he doesn't publicize the romance, saying, "I've always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life."

Keep scrolling to see more pics of Harry and Olivia's latest London outing. 

Sealed with a Kiss
Daydreaming
Holding Each Other Close
Summer Lovin'
Casual Cool
Going Strong
A Sweet Goodbye

