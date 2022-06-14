Want to Play Squid Game IRL? Here's How Netflix Is Making It Possible

Watch : Necessary Realness: "Squid Game" Challenge

If you watched Squid Game and thought, "Hey, I could do that," we have some good news for you!

On June 14, Netflix announced a real-life version of the smash hit Korean series with the largest lump sum cash prize in reality TV history on the line. 456 players—just like on the show—will compete in a series of games inspired by the actual series, with one winner taking home $4.56 million.

"Strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them," according to Netflix. "The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed."

At least they're not, you know, actually killing people.

The first season of Squid Game featured 456 down-on-their-luck contestants competing in a series of deadly children's games for a cash prize and, ultimately, survival. The games included red light, green light, tug of war and marbles.

Netflix also teased "surprising new additions" to the Squid Game canon. Maniacal musical chairs, anyone?