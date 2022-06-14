Want to Play Squid Game IRL? Here's How Netflix Is Making It Possible

Watch

Break out those marbles and dalgona cookies because a real-life Squid Game is happening! Get all of the details and find out how you can apply to be on the show.

If you watched Squid Game and thought, "Hey, I could do that," we have some good news for you!

On June 14, Netflix announced a real-life version of the smash hit Korean series with the largest lump sum cash prize in reality TV history on the line. 456 players—just like on the show—will compete in a series of games inspired by the actual series, with one winner taking home $4.56 million. 

"Strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them," according to Netflix. "The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed."

At least they're not, you know, actually killing people.

The first season of Squid Game featured 456 down-on-their-luck contestants competing in a series of deadly children's games for a cash prize and, ultimately, survival. The games included red light, green light, tug of war and marbles. 

Netflix also teased "surprising new additions" to the Squid Game canon. Maniacal musical chairs, anyone?

What You Should Watch After Squid Game

"Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang [Dong-hyuk]'s captivating story and iconic imagery," Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series said. "We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment."

Interested applicants can visit SquidGameCasting.com for their chance at entering the games. The only catch is that you must be English-speaking.

Noh Juhan / Netflix

On June 12, Netflix officially announced that Squid Game—the biggest series in the streamer's history—would be returning for season two. Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will both return for more.

The second season will feature an entirely new set of games, which creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said is actually an excruciating part of the creative process.

"It's not easy to make a serious game out of a children's game," he told E! News. "It was not easy at all for seasons one and two. It took a lot of time to figure out which games I wanted to use. It's still agonizing. I had to come up with six new games, so we'll see."

We can't wait to see what's in store for the real-life players. Just be on the lookout for anybody in a pink jumpsuit.

