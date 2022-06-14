Why Austin Butler Is Still Speaking With His Elvis Presley Accent

Watch : Elvis Presley's Family Reunites for "Elvis" Premiere

Austin Butler can't help falling in love with his character.

Although it's been more than a year since Elvis finished wrapping, moviegoers are finally going to see the actor's big-screen transformation into Elvis Presley when the film hits theaters on June 24.

Ahead of the big release, fans have been noticing Austin displaying an Elvis accent in interviews. When asked if he has noticed a change in his speaking voice, the 30-year-old agreed that there's been a difference.

"I hear that a lot, but I didn't do anything else for two years [apart from working on Elvis], that's such a large chunk of life," he told Elle Australia. "I'm not surprised that it clicks in."

He continued, "Because I'm a shy person, and when I know that there's bits of Elvis that I'd have to click into in order to go out on stage and be in front of a ton of people, being surrounded by his name everywhere, there's triggers. You spend so much time obsessing about one thing, and it really is like muscular habits, your mouth can change."