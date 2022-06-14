See Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne and More in Only Murders' Season 2 Trailer

Watch : Selena Gomez Has Best Reaction to Hosting SNL

This sends the investigation in a whole new direction.

In the first trailer for season two of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) continue to make the most of their ties to the murders that took place at their apartment building, The Arconia. As Charles says in the trailer, "It's very rare for a true-crime podcast to do a sequel—we have a real opportunity here."

The problem with their podcast is that it's drawing the attention of detectives, who are investigating the mysterious murder of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jane Houdyshell). Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) tells them they're persons of interest in the case, questioning Charles and Oliver, "Do you know the definition of perjury?"

But the trio isn't necessarily trying to get involved. "Evidence keeps showing up in our apartments," Mabel says, to which Oliver suggests that someone is "toying" with them.