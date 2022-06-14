Kristin Cavallari Has One Burning Question About the New Hills Reboot

Kristin Cavallari's MTV days are long behind her—so much so, in fact, that she wasn't even aware the network had plans to reboot The Hills.
She revealed as much while co-hosting Daily Pop on June 14, explaining that E!'s producers were the ones to tell her about the revival, which has been dubbed The Hills: Next Gen. Set to feature a new group of 20-somethings, the series seems like "a totally different show," Kristin said. "If they're getting an entirely new cast, how are you even going to call it The Hills?"
The Uncommon James founder also expressed sympathy for Audrina Patridge—who starred on both the original Hills series and The Hills: New Beginnings—as she recently revealed that the New Beginnings cast members found out about the reboot the same way everyone else did.
"That's definitely a slap in the face," Kristin said. "I would be a little butt hurt about that too."
New Beginnings aired on MTV for two seasons from 2019 to 2021, starring much of The Hills' original cast minus Lauren Conrad. Her iteration of The Hills, which also featured the likes of Heidi Montag and Brody Jenner, ran from 2006 to 2010.
It's because of how much time has passed since The Hills first premiered that Kristin said she understands the need to start fresh.
"We're older now, we have kids, everyone is a little bit more concerned about their image," she explained on Daily Pop. "We're not going around doing what we did in our early 20s. They need a little bit more drama, a little bit more fun. You gotta bring in the young guns for that."
Additional details on The Hills: Next Gen are slim, but according to Deadline, the series will not only highlight a new group of friends, but also the new, "very different" Los Angeles. Per the report, the cast "will navigate realities of race, class, identity, addiction, family drama along with the thrills of romance and becoming self-made amidst the exclusive enclave of the hills in Malibu."