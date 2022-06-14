Kristin Cavallari Has One Burning Question About the New Hills Reboot

Watch : Kristin Cavallari: Behind the Scenes at Emmys

Kristin Cavallari's MTV days are long behind her—so much so, in fact, that she wasn't even aware the network had plans to reboot The Hills.

She revealed as much while co-hosting Daily Pop on June 14, explaining that E!'s producers were the ones to tell her about the revival, which has been dubbed The Hills: Next Gen. Set to feature a new group of 20-somethings, the series seems like "a totally different show," Kristin said. "If they're getting an entirely new cast, how are you even going to call it The Hills?"

The Uncommon James founder also expressed sympathy for Audrina Patridge—who starred on both the original Hills series and The Hills: New Beginnings—as she recently revealed that the New Beginnings cast members found out about the reboot the same way everyone else did.

"That's definitely a slap in the face," Kristin said. "I would be a little butt hurt about that too."