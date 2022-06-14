Would Porsha Williams Return to Real Housewives of Atlanta? Kandi Burruss Says...

Watch : Porsha Williams Talks Memoir, Wedding Plans & Nene Leakes

Could Porsha Williams' peach ever make a comeback?

Kandi Burruss is weighing in on her former The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star possibly returning to the hit Bravo series and giving fans hope she might not be gone for good.

"There's always gonna be room for Porsha," Kandi exclusively told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12. "I honestly think she does think about it sometimes. She definitely said it to me that it does cross her mind. So I mean, I don't know. She can come back at any moment."

After 10 years on the show, Porsha left RHOA in September 2021, saying in a statement that it was "time to begin my next chapter" and calling the choice a "difficult decision."

Since her announcement, Porsha has been busy planning her wedding to fiancé Simon Guobadia after the couple starred on their own Bravo spinoff Porsha's Family Matters, which aired in between RHOA's season 13 and the currently airing season 14.