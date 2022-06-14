Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Graham, Salma Hayek and More Stars Recommend Self-Tanners

Dancing With the Stars winner and Bachelor Nation fan favorite Kaitlyn Bristowe told E!, "Tan-Luxe will always be on my list of favorite beauty products. Nothing beats a good tan, but I've also been trying to avoid sun exposure on my face as much as possible. Using Tan-Luxe makes it easy to not expose my face to the sun because I know I can still get that natural tan. It's very easy to apply, and I love the bronzed color it turns into—definitely not an orange tone at all. I've also been trying to wear less makeup, and having a tan makes it easier to get away with less!"

The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher included these drops in an Amazon roundup, remarking, "I'm super particular about my tanning products. I've tried a number of them. There are only a couple that I swear by and Tan-Luxe is one of them. You can add the tanning drops to any of your moisturizers and apply it at night to wake up with a really beautiful, summer glow."

"Tan-Luxe — they're tanning drops, you put it in your moisturizer, and then you put it on, and your tan develops slowly," she said. "This product is kind of remarkable. It stains nothing! It's literally like applying moisturizer, but you really have to be mindful," Kelly Ripa raved during an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, per Us Weekly.

The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph advised, "All Tan-Luxe products, I am a huge fan of. I'm obsessed with all Tan-Luxe stuff. I like it because it goes on clear so you don't have to worry about any orange tanner getting anywhere and it does not smell at all. I burn easily and have very fair skin, so that's why I have a good tanner. I still like to have that tan glow. You can't go wrong with this."

These tanning drops come in two shades and they have 53.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.