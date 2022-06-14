Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Gary King Responds to Concerns Over Ashley Marti Incident

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Parsifal III has encountered rough waters before, but nothing could have prepared Gary King for the backlash that would come this season.
Fans haven't directed any anger toward the first hand, though—instead, as Andy Cohen pointed out on the June 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, they've been calling out stewardess Ashley Marti. Earlier this season, she and Gary seemingly hooked up despite the fact that he was extremely intoxicated.
"People are very concerned," Andy told Gary on WWHL. "They feel like they were very uncomfortable watching it."
Gary confirmed he had seen the online chatter, and took a moment to thank fans "for looking out for me," he said. "But I didn't think much of it then, and right now, I don't think much of it. I just think that people on social media blew it up bigger than what it actually was."
Andy then pointed out that some fans had gone as far to accuse Ashley of "assault." However, Gary once again insisted that wasn't the case.
"I could see how they saw that, but in the first place, I did hook up with Ashley prior to that happening," Gary explained. "I just wish I wasn't that drunk. I think it boils down to hooking up with Ashley was a mistake in the first place and it shouldn't have happened from the get-go, really."
Making sure to really clear things up, Andy added, "I guess the most direct question I can ask you—and we'll talk about this more at the reunion—do you feel that you were assaulted?"
To which Gary responded, "No I don't. And I appreciate everyone standing up for me, but I've got a voice of my own and I could use it if I felt I was assaulted."
Hear more from Gary, as well as his co-star Daisy Kelliher, in the above WWHL clip.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
