How Justin Bieber Is Managing "Discomfort" Amid Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Watch : Justin Bieber Reveals Half of His Face Is Fully Paralyzed

Justin Bieber is taking his health journey one step at a time.

The Grammy winner, who recently shared his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, gave an update to his fans and explain how he's finding strength in his faith amid his health battle. "Each day has gotten better," Bieber began his June 13 Instagram Story, "and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me."

"I'm reminded he knows all of me," the 28-year-old, married to Hailey Bieber, continued. "He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms."

He went on to note that this perspective has given him peace during this "horrific storm" he's facing. "I know this storm will pass," Bieber concluded, "but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME."