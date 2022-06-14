Charlie Sheen Speaks Out on Daughter Sami’s OnlyFans Career

Charlie Sheen has some thoughts on his daughter's OnlyFans profile.
After Sami Sheen promoted her OnlyFans account on Instagram on June 13, Charlie is sharing his disapproval on the 18-year-old's choice to join the adult platform.
"I do not condone this," Charlie told E! News in a statement, "but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."
The Two and a Half Men actor also alleged that Sami's OnlyFans page was created while staying at his ex-wife Denise Richards' house.
"She is 18 years old now and living with her mother," Charlie said. "This did not occur under my roof."
In response, Denise told E! News that Sami's choices are her own.
"Sami is 18, and this decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," Denise said. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."
On June 13, Sami advertised her OnlyFans presence by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption, "click the link in my bio if u wanna see more."
Denise took to the comment section to rally behind her daughter. "Sami I will always support you & always have your back," she wrote. "I love you."
Back in February, Denise admitted that her relationship with Sami was not at its best point and that Sami was living with Charlie at the time.
"It's very difficult," Denise explained on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live. "I know we'll get back to where we were eventually, but right now, it is strained."
Reflecting on their complicated dynamic, Denise claimed that Sami was being raised differently at Charlie's household.
"She lived with me all these years," Denise said, later adding, "There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Charlie's], there's different rules at that house and that's OK."
And though Denise and Sami appeared to have some drama between them in September, they seemingly mended their bond in May when Sami shared a few selfies of them together on her Instagram for Mother's Day.
Sami captioned her tribute, "i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life."
At the time, Denise—who is also mom to Lola Sheen, 17, with Charlie and daughter Eloise, 10, commented under the post to thank Sami for the "amazing" Mother's Day, adding, "It means a lot to me."