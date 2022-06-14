Jenna Dewan Gives Tour of Her "Home Base" With Fiancé Steve Kazee

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Jenna Dewan is dancing into her dream home.

For MyDomaine's The Personal Style Issue, the digital cover star opened the doors to the Los Angeles abode she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, giving fans a look at where the couple decided to put down roots.

"I was really looking for a home base," Jenna told MyDomaine on June 14, per E! News' exclusive sneak peek. "There has been a migratory feeling over the past few years, which was why finding this house was so important and special for me."

The World Of Dance alum, 41, reportedly bought a 7,240-square-foot pad, which boasts a total of six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, for $4.7 million in March 2021.

Collaborating with designer Julien Marbot of Interior Particulier, Dewan told MyDomaine that they incorporated warm interiors and conversation starting art pieces into the modern home.

"I had a lot of great ideas about how I wanted things to feel," Dewan explained. "Julien helped me accomplish that feeling, bringing flow and cohesiveness to the house."