Jenna Dewan Gives Tour of Her "Home Base" With Fiancé Steve Kazee

In an exclusive tour for MyDomaine, Jenna Dewan walked fans through the ultra-stylish mansion she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee and revealed her favorite design elements.

Jenna Dewan is dancing into her dream home.

For MyDomaine's The Personal Style Issue, the digital cover star opened the doors to the Los Angeles abode she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee, giving fans a look at where the couple decided to put down roots.

"I was really looking for a home base," Jenna told MyDomaine on June 14, per E! News' exclusive sneak peek. "There has been a migratory feeling over the past few years, which was why finding this house was so important and special for me."

The World Of Dance alum, 41, reportedly bought a 7,240-square-foot pad, which boasts a total of six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms, for $4.7 million in March 2021.

Collaborating with designer Julien Marbot of Interior Particulier, Dewan told MyDomaine that they incorporated warm interiors and conversation starting art pieces into the modern home.

"I had a lot of great ideas about how I wanted things to feel," Dewan explained. "Julien helped me accomplish that feeling, bringing flow and cohesiveness to the house."

Dewan was even able to balance her personal style with Kazee's, admitting that the couple "balance each other very well."

"Steve and I are opposites in so many ways," she told MyDomaine. "He loves Edison bulbs and I love cozy couches and crystals. We agreed on a lot actually. He's got really good style."

The new homeowners—who went public with their romance in October 2018—got engaged in 2020 and share 2-year-old Callum and two dogs. Dewan also shares 9-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum.

Keep scrolling to see pics of the couple's stunning home.

 

 

Nicole Gerulat
Cover Girl

Jenna Dewan graces the cover of MyDomaine's latest digital issue, also known as The Personal Style Issue.

Nicole Gerulat
Fresh Air

One of Dewan's favorite features of the home is the open indoor/outdoor space, telling MyDomaine,"When those doors are completely open, the house just comes alive."

Nicole Gerulat
Eating With Art

With the help of Julien Marbot of Interior Particulier, Dewan hung up a striking piece by artist Wes Aderhold in her dining room. "It is an acrylic and oil pastel on canvas that is vibrant, colorful and rhythmic," says Marbot. "The piece brings color, light and movement to the room and activates the symmetry of the classic dining room set up. When the lights dims down for dinner, the faces and body parts seem to be dancing around the dining room guests. It is a wonderful and happy piece."

Nicole Gerulat
A Conversation Starter

"The beautiful yellow compliments the green of the sofa and the blue brings the space to life," Marbot explained of another Wes Aderhold piece in the living room. "It was Jenna's wish to bring color and life to all areas of the home. This is what this piece does here. It is a conversation starter and one of the first things you see when you are welcome into the living room."

Nicole Gerulat
Family Heiloom

Also in the living room, Dewan keeps the piano that her grandmother passed on to her. "It makes me feel so happy that it's in our house," she said. "Our kids love it. Everyone comes and plays this piano."

Nicole Gerulat
Style Evolution

"I love the combination that happened in this house," Dewan shared. "In the past, I might have been a little bit more cluttered and feminine, with throws and frilly touches. I love that my style has evolved."

Nicole Gerulat
Work From Home

"This has become my decompress room," Jenna says of her home office. "I can come in here, close the door, do my Zooms and do my work. It's really bright."

Nicole Gerulat
Cher-spiration

Behind Dewan's home office desk, which features a teak top on light and skinny iron legs by Alain van Havre, Marbot hung a series of inspirational photographs of Studio 54. "You see the ecstatic joy of the crowd dancing, the strong presence of Grace Jones of and the iconic beauty of Cher," the interior designer explains. "It's an inspiration wall. Perfect for the creative space we were curating for Jenna. There's dancing, laughing, performing."

Nicole Gerulat
Low-Key Lady of the House

"I am not someone who wakes up and wants a glam team to get me ready for the day," Dewan explains. "If I am not working on set, my hair is up in a bun, and I am in comfortable clothes. [Evie] calls it ‘work mom' and ‘mom mom.'"

