Get These $50 Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette for Just $25 Before They Sell Out

If you're running out of bathroom counter space or if you like to pack light for trips, you need beauty products that are versatile. Multi-taskers that can do more than one task are automatic "must shop" items, especially if you like to switch up your glam. If you enjoy creating different eye makeup looks, but you don't want to buy a million individual shades or huge palettes with three shades you'd actually use, I recommend getting an Urban Decay eyeshadow palette.
Urban Decay has eyeshadows with a long-lasting, beautifully pigmented color payoff. These eyeshadow palettes are a great investment because there are so many different shades and finishes to choose from in one, compact place. Right now, there are two palettes on sale for 50% off, the Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette (golden neutral colors) and the Wild Greens Eyeshadow Palette (earthy neutrals and greens). Plus, there are 30% off deals at Urban Decay.
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette has golden neutral tones with beautiful shades of gold, brown, and amber in matte and shimmer finishes. This palette also comes with a two-sided brush, which is perfect for application and blending.
Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette Reviews
An Urban Decay shopper shared, "I really like that these are still neutral looks and daytime appropriate but still a bit of a fun change from the usual nudes I have. This is the third UD palette I've had and while I always like the quality, this is the best by far. The shadows are buttery and insanely easy to blend. They last all day and don't have significant fallout. Highly recommend."
Another said, "Love , love , love this palette. I have purchased this palette for myself and others. Colors last a long time and it only takes a dab."
A fan of the palette declared, "Urban decay never disappoints when it come to eyeshadow. The honey palette is absolutely beautiful for everyday use. You need this palette in your collection!!!!!"
Someone else raved, "Beautiful neutral palette you can take from casual to super glam! Shadows blend easily and pack the pigment on. Easy to work with and shades will look good on just about everyone."
"This color palette is wonderful. It is as neutral as you want it to be yet add as much color as you want. The nice thing is it has a great variety of matte and shimmer," an Urban Decay customer reviewed.
Urban Decay Wild Greens Eyeshadow Palette
These ultra-blendable eyeshadows include a mix of earthy neutrals and beautiful greens in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes.
Urban Decay Wild Greens Eyeshadow Palette Reviews
A shopper declared, "I love the shades in this palette! Simple yet beautiful and perfect for everyday! The packaging is unique and sleek. I love that it is all vegan and is super pigmented. I used this for a wedding look and it stayed on me all night!"
Another explained, "The looks you can create with this are new endless and yet timeless while providing you with in season fresh takes. Very pigmented but easy to blend. I love everything in it and even though it is a large palette i love traveling with it."
"Lovely color story, easy to blend, great pigment, unique fun packaging. Really enjoyed this palette. Very wearable shades but can also be adventurous. Fair price," someone wrote.
An Urban Decay customer raved, "I am loving the this palette! Honestly I've never been a fan of green eyeshadows but when I tried them I fell in love, the natural eye shadows look bomb as well. Super pigmented it's a must try, girls!"
Someone reviewed, "This eyeshadow palette is so perfect. First of all I love the color of the packaging and the way the pallet opens up. It's very different from anything else urban decay has released or anything from other brands as well. The way the eyeshadow goes onto my eyelid is flawless and absolutely beautiful. I highly recommend that eyeshadow palette."
