E!'s Morgan Stewart Reveals Husband Jordan McGraw Had a Vasectomy

Watch : Morgan Stewart McGraw Reveals Her Husband Got a Vasectomy!

Morgan Stewart is happy with a family of four.

While making her return to E!'s Nightly Pop on June 13 following maternity leave, Morgan revealed that she and husband Jordan McGraw won't be making any more additions to their brood.

"No more babies," Morgan said. "I want to say this here. Vasectomy has happened. We didn't f--k around."

Morgan, who welcomed baby boy Grey Oliver McGraw on February 17 a year after giving birth to baby girl Row Renggli McGraw, said she went to the appointment with Jordan, which led co-host Nina Parker to ask, "Was it painful?"

As co-host Hunter March sat in stunned silence, Morgan said, "It was 10 minutes. It was no big deal. Men are such f--king babies. I pushed out two humans in four minutes and he was like, ‘I have to shave what?' And I was like, ‘Are you kidding?'"

Still, it didn't prevent Hunter from sending well wishes, saying, "I just want to send my condolences to Jordan."