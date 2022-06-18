How Chris Lane's Role as a Dad Is Changing His Life in Country Music

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

These days, waking up after a sold-out concert looks a little different for Chris Lane.

Before welcoming his first child with Lauren Bushnell Lane in June 2021, the country singer celebrated his show late into the night and would start his day long after sunrise. Nowadays, his morning kicks off with 12-month-old son Dutton by his side.

"I get two hours of just the two of us and as a dad, it's the best thing in the world," Chris exclusively shared with E! News. "Well, as long as he sleeps till 8."

As golf plays in the background, the father-son duo head to the playroom where plenty of fun ensues.

"He plays with all his toys," Chris shared. "I'll play on the guitar and he is usually mesmerized by that. You can tell he really loves music just from the reactions he gives anytime there's music playing throughout the house. I think he's gonna have the itch for it as he gets older."