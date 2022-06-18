How Chris Lane's Role as a Dad Is Changing His Life in Country Music

These days, waking up after a sold-out concert looks a little different for Chris Lane.
Before welcoming his first child with Lauren Bushnell Lane in June 2021, the country singer celebrated his show late into the night and would start his day long after sunrise. Nowadays, his morning kicks off with 12-month-old son Dutton by his side.
"I get two hours of just the two of us and as a dad, it's the best thing in the world," Chris exclusively shared with E! News. "Well, as long as he sleeps till 8."
As golf plays in the background, the father-son duo head to the playroom where plenty of fun ensues.
"He plays with all his toys," Chris shared. "I'll play on the guitar and he is usually mesmerized by that. You can tell he really loves music just from the reactions he gives anytime there's music playing throughout the house. I think he's gonna have the itch for it as he gets older."
It's mornings like this that Chris wouldn't want to fix for anything. In fact, it's only the beginning as Chris and his wife recently announced they are expecting baby No. 2 at the end of the year.
And based on the quality time he spends with his son, Chris has no doubt that Dutton will make a great older sibling. "He is happy 99 percent of the time, but just like any baby he throws tantrums," Chris said with a laugh. "He's such a joy to be around. I'm so proud to be his father."
As it turns out, Chris' role as a parent has had an impact on his career. While he recently wrapped up his Fill Them Boots tour, Chris still plans to perform throughout the summer. But that doesn't mean he's willing to say yes to everything that comes his way.
"Fatherhood makes me a little more picky in the sense of how many shows I take on so I'm not leaving Lauren there to handle it every single weekend," he said. "But the beautiful part about touring as well is that the family can come out anytime. I have my own tour bus that they can jump on. We have a little crib for Dutton and that'll make things a lot easier."
Of course, there are some opportunities he simply can't turn down. When he was given the chance to participate in CMA Fest 2022 earlier this month, the "Dancin' in the Moonlight" singer took full advantage of the world's biggest country music festival, performing on the Chevy Riverfront Stage and partnering with the My GM Rewards Card.
Now, with Father's Day weekend upon us, Chris is grateful to celebrate the holiday back home with his family. In fact, he already has a vision for his perfect day.
"I think Lauren makes me breakfast and maybe a little massage and then off to the golf course we go," Chris shared. "And then most importantly, hopefully Lauren is smart enough to go have the GM sitting in my driveway."
To see more family photos with Chris and Lauren, keep reading.