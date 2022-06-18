Watch Now

Dateline's Amber Heard Exclusive Special
Exclusive

How Chris Lane's Role as a Dad Is Changing His Life in Country Music

In an exclusive interview with E! News before Father’s Day, Chris Lane shared his son’s latest milestones after announcing his wife Lauren Lane Bushnell is expecting baby No. 2.

By Mike Vulpo Jun 18, 2022 9:00 PMTags
BabiesMusicExclusivesKidsFather's DayCelebrities
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

These days, waking up after a sold-out concert looks a little different for Chris Lane.

Before welcoming his first child with Lauren Bushnell Lane in June 2021, the country singer celebrated his show late into the night and would start his day long after sunrise. Nowadays, his morning kicks off with 12-month-old son Dutton by his side.

"I get two hours of just the two of us and as a dad, it's the best thing in the world," Chris exclusively shared with E! News. "Well, as long as he sleeps till 8." 

As golf plays in the background, the father-son duo head to the playroom where plenty of fun ensues.

"He plays with all his toys," Chris shared. "I'll play on the guitar and he is usually mesmerized by that. You can tell he really loves music just from the reactions he gives anytime there's music playing throughout the house. I think he's gonna have the itch for it as he gets older."

photos
Country Music Dads' Cutest Fatherhood Moments

It's mornings like this that Chris wouldn't want to fix for anything. In fact, it's only the beginning as Chris and his wife recently announced they are expecting baby No. 2 at the end of the year.

Instagram

And based on the quality time he spends with his son, Chris has no doubt that Dutton will make a great older sibling. "He is happy 99 percent of the time, but just like any baby he throws tantrums," Chris said with a laugh. "He's such a joy to be around. I'm so proud to be his father."

As it turns out, Chris' role as a parent has had an impact on his career. While he recently wrapped up his Fill Them Boots tour, Chris still plans to perform throughout the summer. But that doesn't mean he's willing to say yes to everything that comes his way.  

Trending Stories

1

Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts First Pics of 2nd Baby With Chris Pratt

2

2 Actors From Netflix's The Chosen One Die in Vehicle Crash

3

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Rumor About Dating Again Post-Tristan Split

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for My GM Rewards Card

"Fatherhood makes me a little more picky in the sense of how many shows I take on so I'm not leaving Lauren there to handle it every single weekend," he said. "But the beautiful part about touring as well is that the family can come out anytime. I have my own tour bus that they can jump on. We have a little crib for Dutton and that'll make things a lot easier."

Of course, there are some opportunities he simply can't turn down. When he was given the chance to participate in CMA Fest 2022 earlier this month, the "Dancin' in the Moonlight" singer took full advantage of the world's biggest country music festival, performing on the Chevy Riverfront Stage and partnering with the My GM Rewards Card.

Now, with Father's Day weekend upon us, Chris is grateful to celebrate the holiday back home with his family. In fact, he already has a vision for his perfect day. 

"I think Lauren makes me breakfast and maybe a little massage and then off to the golf course we go," Chris shared. "And then most importantly, hopefully Lauren is smart enough to go have the GM sitting in my driveway."

To see more family photos with Chris and Lauren, keep reading.

Instagram
Home on the Range

"It's Dutton's ranch and we're just livin' on it," Lauren Bushnell Lane joked on Instagram after celebrating Halloween 2021 with Chris Lane

Instagram
Water Boy

"We have a beach baby!" Lauren proclaimed on Instagram after enjoying some fun in the sun. 

Instagram
Rockstar Baby

"Weekends on the road," Lauren wrote on Instagram during Chris' Fill Them Boots tour. 

Instagram
Perfect Match

"Oops forgot to coordinate Chris' outfit too," Lauren joked on Instagram

Instagram
Country Elves

"Annual Christmas onesies except now we have a lil Santa," Lauren shared in 2021. 

Instagram
Perfect Tease

"Bet we take our kids down there one day," Chris shared on Instagram just days before Lauren announced she was expecting baby No. 2.

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Brunch with my boys," Lauren wrote online. 

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Life with you makes perfect sense…your my best friend!" Chris wrote on Instagram when celebrating Lauren's birthday. "Thanks for making me the luckiest man in the world and Dutty the luckiest little man!"

@lauramollphoto / Laura Moll
Festive Cheer

The Lane family holiday card for 2021 has been revealed! 

Instagram
Sparks Fly

"Our little family," Lauren wrote on Instagram after celebrating the Fourth of July with her nearest and dearest. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts First Pics of 2nd Baby With Chris Pratt

2

2 Actors From Netflix's The Chosen One Die in Vehicle Crash

3

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Rumor About Dating Again Post-Tristan Split

4

Stephen Curry's Son Cuddles Up to Dad as They Celebrate His NBA Finals

5
Exclusive

How Judge Greg Mathis Encouraged His Son to Come Out