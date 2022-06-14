RHOBH's Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins Face Off in Tense Sneak Peek

Watch : Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals IF She'd Return for More RHOBH

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is celebrating the show's 250th episode by doing what they do best: arguing at dinner.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the landmark June 13 episode, it's Sutton Stracke and Diana Jenkins who are at odds, even though Crystal Kung Minkoff is the one to kick things off. As Crystal tells Sutton, "Last night, you said you hated me then liked me."

Sutton immediately denies this, prompting Diana to jump in. "I heard it," Diana says. "You said, 'I hate you, I like you.' I did hear that."

Cue RHOBH's producers rolling Sutton's actual quote, which is as follows: "I like Crystal. I like her. As much as I hate her, I like her."

Regardless, Sutton is doubling down. "I said, 'I hate what you did to me.' Not, 'I hate you.'"

The way Diana sees it, Sutton is "a bacon-eating vegetarian," she says in a confessional. "She just contradicted herself again, and I'm just realizing that there's a lot more to her than I thought, and not in a good way."