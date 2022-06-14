Christina Aguilera Wears Hulk Outfit With Strap-on Dildo During L.A. Pride Event

Watch : Christina Aguilera's ICONIC Career Milestones

The ultimate "Dirrty" accessory.

Christina Aguilera slayed the L.A. Pride stage at Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 11, performing her biggest bops and werking a series of wild outfits inspired by the colors of the rainbow.

In the biggest of OMG moment of the night, the 41-year-old pop star sent fans into a frenzy when she came out in Hulk-like ensemble, featuring a green structured muscle-popping breastplate and a bedazzled dildo strap-on to her pelvis. While rockin' the X-rated getup, Christina teamed up with Kim Petras and the two performed the queer icon's hit "XXX."

During her Pride performance, Christina also made space for other surprise guests like including Paris Hilton and Mya and played a powerful video montage condemning Florida's Parental Rights in Education law, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

A longtime supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, the "Beautiful" singer, was previously honored with the Ally for Equality Award at the 2019 Human Rights Campaign Dinner Los Angeles.