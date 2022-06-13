Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Revealed Season 4 Spoilers in 2016—& Didn't Even Realize It

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: The Creation of Vecna

Warning: spoilers below!

This Stranger Things revelation is going to have you feeling upside down.

A resurfaced interview featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin has us realizing that the truth about season four's villain Vecna has been on the internet—for years. While speaking with Ricky Camilleri for AOL's Build series in 2016, the youthful cast reflected on the success of their first season and discussed fan theories that stood out to them.

Believe it or not, Gaten just so happened to be a fan of one theory that pretty much came to fruition in 2022. "There's this one in this video and he was saying how other test subjects, besides Eleven, like, one through 10," he shared at the time, "most of them are dead. But, others were banished to the Upside Down. Like, they couldn't get out."

After referencing the effects the Upside Down had on Will, he reiterated the theory that the influence of the mysterious alternate dimension eventually morphed one of the test subjects into the season one monster: the Demogorgon.