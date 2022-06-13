Neil Patrick Harris Is Ready to Do His "Worst" as New Doctor Who Villain

Watch : Sex Education Star Ncuti Gatwa Will Be Next Doctor Who

Doctor Who better prepare for a legen—wait for it—dary nemesis.

Neil Patrick Harris is joining the Whoniverse as part of the show's 60th anniversary special, coming in 2023.

The How I Met Your Mother actor announced the news on Instagram June 13, revealing a photo of himself in character captioned: "My current gig. Never looked more dashing. Thank you for inviting me into your Whoniverse, @russelltdavies63. I'll try my hardest to do my worst. This Doctor has no idea what's in store. And even if he does…Who cares? Ha ha ha HA ha-ha-ha!"

Details about NPH's character are scarce—and Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies isn't helping matters.

"It's my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris," Davies said in a statement, "but who, why, what is he playing? You'll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we're shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!"