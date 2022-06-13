Isla Fisher Reveals Secret to Success of Her 20-Year Relationship With Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher definitely, maybe knows how to keep the sparks flying.
During the 2022 G'Day AAA Arts Gala June 11, the Wolf Like Me actress exclusively gave E! News her secret to keeping her relationship with husband Sacha Baron Cohen going strong after 20 years.
When asked if there was any advice she could give to other couples looking to make it last, she replied, "I don't want to stand on a soapbox and advise anybody." That being said, she thinks it works well "if you marry someone that you have a really good friendship with and everything else seems to fall into place."
After being with someone for 20 years, you would think that your love for one another would wear off over time. However, that isn't the case for Isla and Sacha. "You still get butterflies in your stomach and people sort of tell you that wears off after a few years," she said. "But when you're with the right person, actually it just doesn't."
In December, Isha and Sacha—who tied the knot in March 2010—celebrated their 20th anniversary together. In honor of their milestone, the British actor shared a slideshow of himself being silly with his wife.
He jokingly captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary my love. I'm writing this rather than getting you a card. Our duration is largely due to our location - after all Hollywood is the bastion of lengthy marriages."
The Australian actress shared a tribute of her own that included a quote from Winnie the Pooh, which read, "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever."
With their 20th anniversary now behind them, the couple who share daughters, Olive, 14, and Elula, 11, and son, Montgomery, 7, is now focusing on Father's Day. Isla shared that she and the kids have something big in the works for Sacha to commemorate the special day.
"We've got a few surprises in store for him," she told E! News. "I don't want him to read about it beforehand, but he's going to be very happy."