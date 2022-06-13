Josh Hartnett Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Filming Italy 2022

Watch : Celebrity Couples We Hope NEVER Split

It feels much longer than 40 Days and 40 Nights since we last saw Josh Hartnett on a red carpet.

The actor made several rare public appearances during the Filming Italy 2022 event in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy, where he is serving as president of the jury for the prestigious film and TV festival.

On June 12, the 43-year-old hit the red carpet in a green and pink retro-inspired floral-print shirt, styled with black trousers and Louis Vuitton slides. The day before, he was joined by wife Tamsin Egerton, who he quietly wed in November 2021.

The outings were a rarity for Hartnett, who stepped away from the spotlight in the mid-2000s after his roles in blockbusters such as Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down.

"I know what it's like to be in that whole world," he told The Chronicle in 2013. "I think trying to stay at the top is a shortcut to unhappiness. I spent a bit of time really thinking about whether this was the right thing for me."