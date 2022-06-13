RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Crystal Kung Minkoff

Watch : Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals IF She'd Return for More RHOBH

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais may have been on good terms going in to season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but as apparent fan of the show Harry Styles put it, their friendship is simply "not the same as it was."

Garcelle revealed as much during an exclusive interview with E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12. "I haven't seen her," she said of Crystal. "I haven't been looking for her, either."

What went wrong, though? Even after filming for season 12 had wrapped, Garcelle, Crystal and Sutton Stracke were shaping up to be RHOBH's new dream team.

"I think in re-watching it, new feelings emerge," Garcelle said. "New cuts are open. And so it's hard because you do it, and sometimes you resolve things, and then you watch it back, and it's like, 'Oh?' So I think that's what's happening to a lot of us."