J.Crew Summer Style Sale: Score a $140 Carryall Backpack for $30 & Other Can't-Miss Deals

If you're looking at your closet thinking you could use a bit of an update for the warmer days ahead, we've got a summer fashion sale you definitely don't want to miss.
J.Crew's Summer Style Sale is on and you can save up to 40% off styles for the whole family. Select new arrivals such as these comfy and on-trend raffia slip-on espadrille sandals or this chic ruched one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit are also included in the sale for up to 40% off.
But of course, to score the absolute best deals, you'll want to check out their amazing sale section where you can take an extra 30% off already reduced prices. We're loving these stylish and versatile cross-strap slides, originally $50, on sale for $28. One really amazing deal we found is the Montauk sling backpack, originally $138, that's on sale for less than $33. It's a large carry it all type of bag that you'll want to bring with you on all your summer adventures.
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles from J.Crew's Summer Style Sale. Check those out below.
J.Crew Marina Waterproof Cross-Strap EVA Sandals
These waterproof cross-strap sandals are not only chic, they feature a molded footbed designed to be super comfy. They're available in four colors: antique white, warm marigold, light caramel and misty blue. They're originally $50, but you can get it today for $28.
J.Crew Montauk Sling Backpack
J.Crew took their fan-fave Montauk tote and turned it into a stylish and functional sling backpack that can carry it all. It's large enough to fit a laptop or all your beach essentials. Plus, it was designed to be travel-friendly and there are two colors to choose from. Considering the original price is $138, you're getting an amazing deal on a bag you'll be using all season long.
J.Crew FormKnit Suiting Shell Tank
J.Crew's FormKnit tank features their softest stretch fabric yet, which will give you a super comfy and flattering fit. It was also made to be extra-smoothing and never see-through. According to J.Crew shoppers, it's just as great as it claims to be. There are several colors to choose from, and it's on sale for $25.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Side-Cutout Mini Dress in Lightweight Chino
This chic cutout mini dress is so versatile and lightweight, making it perfect for the warmer days ahead. It's originally $98, but you can get it today for $62.
J.Crew Quartz Flake Layered Bracelet
This lovely layered bracelet is made with freshwater pearls, strawberry/rose quartz and gold-plated thread. It's originally $58, but it's on sale for just $14. It's a gorgeous accessory you'll want to have for summer.
J.Crew SculptStretch High-Rise Ribbed Bike Short
J.Crew's SculptStretch bike shorts were designed to support and mold to your body for a sculpted effect, while also being super easy to move in. There's also a hidden waistband pocket to fit your keys, headphones and other small objects. There are several colors to choose from and they're on sale for $20.
J.Crew Sedona Basket Bag in Straw
According to shoppers, this is the perfect summer bag. One reviewer wrote, "Looks both casual and chic, elevates a simple jean and t-shirt look instantly. Lightweight and has plenty of space for essentials." There are three options to choose from, but you can snag the black for $42.
J.Crew Cropped V-Neck Sweater-Tank
This trendy sweater tank is so cute, you're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments. It comes in four colors including dark heritage blue and vintage fuchsia. It's originally $80, but it's on sale today for $55. It's a popular style among shoppers with sizes already selling out, so we wouldn't hesitate with this.
J.Crew Pull-On Linen Short
J.Crew's pull-on linen shorts are so popular, they've already sold out in several colors and sizes and it's not hard to see why. They were made to be just as comfy and as your favorite pajama shorts, while being much more polished. It's a summer staple for sure.
J.Crew Soft Gauze Short-Sleeve Pajama Set
Speaking of pajamas, this super cute short-sleeve pajama set is comfy, lightweight, and features their "airiest" gauzy cotton fabric. Perfect for hot summer nights! Plus, it's just such a great set to bring along while traveling.
