Proof Lana Condor's Boo, Bitch Is a Far Cry From To All the Boys

Lana Condor is tapping into her dark side.
In the first trailer for Netflix's Boo, Bitch, Lana plays Erika Vu, a high school senior who's determined to make the most of her experience. So she and her best friend Gia (Zoe Colletti) enjoy a night of dancing and partying, which they hadn't before as they were playing it safe. But after their wild night, Erika says, "I can't believe we waited so long to start living."
It really is too bad because next thing Erika knows, she's a ghost.
Together, she and Gia try to find a way to bring her back to life, recruiting the goth kids who inform Erika that ghosts are doomed to walk the earth because they have unfinished business. So what does that mean for Erika? Well, she doesn't exactly know.
But she finds a way to buy herself time. "I found a loophole," Erika tells Gia in the trailer. "I can stick around if I'm more famous in death than I am in life."
So naturally, Erika uses her spooky story to become an influencer, stirring up trouble along the way.
Lana is an executive producer on the eight-episode limited series, which was co-created by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Erin Ehrlich and On My Block's Lauren Iungerich.
Lana recently starred opposite Cole Sprouse in the HBO Max rom-com Moonshot, in which they played Sophie and Walt, who "join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others, embarking upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course."
The actress said Moonshot was like nothing she's ever seen before. "I had never really seen a script, at least in my inbox, that was a space adventure situation," she told People. "From what I know, usually space is reserved for the Matt Damons and the Matthew McConaugheys of the world. It's not typically available to the young-adult genre."
Now, Lana is ready to tackle the paranormal genre in Boo, Bitch, premiering July 8 on Netflix.