Chrishell Stause Shares Details on Her Supportive Bond With Bachelor Nation’s Becca Tilley

Chrishell Stause is sending love to her longtime friend Becca Tilley—who recently went public with her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko—calling the Bachelor Nation star a total "sweetheart."

"We kind of met in the same industry and just became quick friends," she exclusively told E! News at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on June 12. "Obviously I've been a supporter of her privately and now publicly with everything. I just love her."

Chrishell—who debuted her romance with non-binary musician G-Flip last month—also touched on her and Becca's strong connection, particularly as the two navigate their same-sex queer relationships in the spotlight.



"She has a really good heart and a really big soul," she continued. "I think when you meet people like that, in this industry, you do connect. Even though that's not something I knew we connected on in the beginning, it's not that surprising to me, because I really see that I think we both care more about things."