Did Diddy Just Confirm He’s Dating City Girls’ Yung Miami? Watch the Clip Raising Eyebrows

One of hip hop's most notorious bachelors may be off the market.

During the premiere episode of REVOLT's Caresha Please show on June 10, host and City Girls rapper Yung Miami had rumored boyfriend Diddy, 52, as her first celebrity guest. During the episode, the pair kept it all the way real about their current relationship status.

"I'm single," he said, adding, "But I'm dating. I'm just taking my time with life."

Diddy's response prompted Miami, 28, to ask for a better description of what their deal is, to which he replied, "We date. We're dating. We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times. We go to strip clubs, church."

As for what attracted Diddy to the "Twerkulator" rapper—who is a mom to son Jai, 8, and daughter Summer, 2—Diddy shared that she is authentic. "You're like one of the realest people I've ever met," he added. "You're authentically yourself and you're a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time."