Did Diddy Just Confirm He’s Dating City Girls’ Yung Miami? Watch the Clip Raising Eyebrows

One of hip hop's most notorious bachelors may be off the market.
During the premiere episode of REVOLT's Caresha Please show on June 10, host and City Girls rapper Yung Miami had rumored boyfriend Diddy, 52, as her first celebrity guest. During the episode, the pair kept it all the way real about their current relationship status.
"I'm single," he said, adding, "But I'm dating. I'm just taking my time with life."
Diddy's response prompted Miami, 28, to ask for a better description of what their deal is, to which he replied, "We date. We're dating. We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times. We go to strip clubs, church."
As for what attracted Diddy to the "Twerkulator" rapper—who is a mom to son Jai, 8, and daughter Summer, 2—Diddy shared that she is authentic. "You're like one of the realest people I've ever met," he added. "You're authentically yourself and you're a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time."
Miami and Diddy sparked dating rumors last June after she posted a photo of herself holding hands with the REVOLT TV founder on Instagram. In October 2021, the City Girls rapper posted (and deleted) a picture of herself on the beach with a man that was believed to be Diddy.
That same month, she name-dropped Diddy in her song "Rap Freaks," in which she rapped, "Took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy/I like bad boys, no hoe sh--t, Diddy let me put it in your face like them roaches."
Though fans assumed something more than a friendship was going on between Diddy and Miami, she shot down the rumors during a December 2021 appearance on the WGCI Morning Show. When asked if she and the rap mogul were dating, she replied, "No," but later responded on her Instagram Stories to the viral clip of her response, writing, "Stay out my business."
Last month, Miami caught herself in the middle of drama over Diddy with another woman named Gina Huynh, who posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of Diddy kissing her on the cheek.
"Somebody please give this b--ch some attention," Miami tweeted May 17, to which Gina replied on her Instagram Stories, "if anybody is seeking attention… B--CH ITS YOU," adding, "Why you so press mama… I thought you was a City Girl."
Diddy didn't shy away from addressing the recent drama on Caresha Please. He called the back-and-forth between Miami and Gina a "messy" situation, adding that he had to "polish things up and had to hit the reset button and keep it moving."
