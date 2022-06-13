Amber Ruffin Teases a Surprise Celeb Appearance on The Amber Ruffin Show's Return

Big things are in store on The Amber Ruffin Show.
The host of the Peacock late-night talk show told E! News' Daily Pop what fans can expect from the series' latest batch of episodes—the first of which drops June 17—including a major change to the show's typical format.
"You know what we have started to do? We've started to have guests," Amber told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on June 13. "And this Friday, we have, just like, the craziest, best surprise. It's going to be fantastic. I can say that."
While the host can't spoil what's to come, Ruffin admitted that she feels "very spoiled" by the show's creative team for putting up with her over-the-top ideas.
"I am like, 'Hey! I would like to dress like a dinosaur,' and they're like, 'Okay. We'll get you a dinosaur suit,''' she said. "It is just 'anything goes' over here. I would call it 'wildly unsupervised.' That's what I'd call it."
Ahead of the show's return, Ruffin swapped her stylish suits for a bright green gown by Christian Siriano at the 2022 Tony Awards on June 12. "I was backstage writing on the Tonys and I got to see everyone," she said, "and everyone was so thrilled."
Ruffin also recently made a guest appearance as the mysterious singer T.K. on season two of Peacock's Girls5eva, and she told Daily Pop which music icon she channeled for the role.
"I'm going to say Beyoncé," she revealed. "Aren't we all always channeling Beyoncé? I think so."
But, if she could be a pop star IRL, Ruffin said, "I would be a Lady Gaga because she is very, very, weird, and so am I."
Catch an all-new episode from The Amber Ruffin Show dropping on Friday, June 17 only on Peacock.