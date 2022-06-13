I Tried Everything From Peace Out Skincare, Here’s What To Get: Pore Strips, Pimple Patches, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's hard for me to immediately form an opinion on a skincare product. Usually I'm faced with two scenarios: it doesn't agree with my sensitive skin and it's irritating or I just have to wait a few days (or a few weeks) to see if "long-term results" kick in. During the rare occasion when I see immediate results, it's so exciting that I want to tell everyone about the new beauty products I just bought. Recently, my mind was blown when I used the Peace Out Skincare Oil-Absorbing Pore Treatment Strips. I mean, I've used pore strips since I was in middle school, so I couldn't imagine much of an upgrade. I was so wrong. Using these is a truly elevated experience.
There's something so grossly satisfying about peeling off a pore strip and seeing the results, especially with these from Peace Out Skincare. With these pore strips, it wasn't just the gunk on the strip that amazed me. Looking at my nose after using the strip overnight, I was amazed by the difference in visible pores. I even went to get a facial from the same place I always go to, and the nurse was shocked to see the difference.
Those strips aren't the only game-changers I've found from Peace Out. I tried out all of their products. Here are the top products that I recommend.
Peace Out Skincare Product Reviews
Peace Out Oil-Absorbing Pore Treatment Strips
The pore strips I previously used had to be applied over wet skin. When they dried, it was a painful process to peel off the strip after 10-15 minutes. In contrast, these hydrocolloid strips from Peace Out stay on for hours and they don't feel like they're tearing my skin when I take them off. I put them on before bed time and let them do their thing. I have never been so happy with a skincare product so soon after using it for the first time. This set includes nose strips and face strips (which I love to use on my chin and forehead).
These strips have 93.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Peace Out Puffy Under-Eye Patches
As a self-appointed under-eye mask expert, I was excited to try these. These are so hydrating and incredibly refreshing. They're just what I need to look my best before an event. It looks like I got much more sleep than I actually did and I see a major difference in puffiness and dark circles after just 15 minutes. These are so cooling, but if you really want to elevate the treatment, throw these in your fridge.
These have 20.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick
Retinol, retinol, retinol. We all hear so much about this game-changing skincare ingredient along with the horror stories of irritation and dryness that come with using a harsh product. This retinol eye stick is the perfect introduction to retinol. I have extremely sensitive skin and this doesn't irritate me at all. I put it on overnight around my eyes, in between my eyebrows, and my smile lines. When I wake up my skin is so plump and soft. This is such an easy product to add to your nightly routine. Your skin will thank you.
This retinol stick has 114.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots
No one plans to have a pimple, but they do tend to show up at the worst times, right? As soon as you spot one, throw on one of these patches. These are great overnight to draw out the gunk and decrease the size of a blemish. They stay put even though I move around a ton in my sleep. I've also used them on work-from-home days to really attack a pimple. We all need to have these in our bathroom cabinet and our travel bags. Who wants a pimple for a vacation/special occasion?
These pimple patches have 285.6K "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots
I'm not gonna lie, the word "microneedling" just automatically makes me think "ouch." I was hesitant to try these microneedling patches, but I am happy I tried them. These are great to put on overnight or if you have six hours to kill. These make a huge difference, brightening and fading dark spots. I also think these are great for acne scars. They're effective and they stay on throughout the whole night, even if I'm tossing and turning in my sleep.
These patches have 16.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Peace Out Retinol Face Stick
I have been obsessed with the retinol eye stick ever since it came out. I put it everywhere I could, which is why I was so excited when Peace Out came out with a Face Stick that's a little bit bigger and makes it easier to reach other areas. Do not forget your neck, people. Everyone forget their neck and hands when it comes to skincare, but those are so vital, especially if anti-aging is top of mind. This retinol stick really makes a difference in my skin's softness and texture and it's not irritating at all. I have very reactive skin, and I'm so happy that this is such an easy-to-use product.
It has 24.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Peace Out Retinol Power Duo- Retinol Face Stick & Retinol Eye Stick
If you want to save some money, I recommend going for this bundled product set from Peace Out. You save $14 when you buy this set. These are effective, yet gentle products that I love.
Peace Out to Paradise Pride Set
This is a bonus inclusion. This set has those pimple patches that I'm obsessed with and Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Butter. In addition to having two essential summer products, this set is great because 20% of the retail price will be donated to The Trevor Project, which is an organization that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.
If you're looking for more great skincare deals, check out Selena Gomez's drugstore beauty haul.