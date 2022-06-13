Elvis: Riley Keough, Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley Unite for Premiere at Graceland

"An American Trilogy" is more than just a song made by Elvis Presley, and these pics prove it.
Over the weekend, the anticipated biopic starring Austin Butler as the late King of Rock and Roll, premiered at his historic former property, also known as Graceland, in Memphis, Tenn.
For the special occasion, Elvis' ex-wife Priscilla Presley, along with her daughter Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough, were all in attendance to celebrate the film debut of Elvis.
After the monumental event, Riley shared her excitement with her fans on Instagram.
"We're so thrilled to be in Memphis with @elvismovie and with all of the wonderful performers, @austinbutler @olivia_dejonge @kelvharrjr and Tom Hanks have all done outstanding work," Riley wrote alongside a photo, featuring all three women, on June 12. Giving a shoutout to the film's director, Baz Luhrmann, she added, "Thank you to @bazluhrmann for bringing the film to Graceland. It's been such a special weekend, I couldn't think of a better place to Premiere ELVIS in America."
The family's latest appearance marks as one of the first for Lisa Marie after her son, Benjamin, died by suicide in 2020. Earlier this year, Lisa reflected on the tragedy as she discussed the upcoming film about her father, sharing that her late son "would have absolutely loved it."
"I haven't posted in quite some time because there really isn't much to say," the 54-year-old wrote on Instagram in May. "As I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son." Lisa went on to explain that she broke her silence to let her fans to know that the Elvis biopic is "nothing short of spectacular."
Ahead of the film's debut, Lisa's mom, Priscilla, also echoed similar comments of praise for Austin's portrayal of the musician.
"Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding," Priscilla, 77, wrote in an April Facebook post. "Halfway through the film Jerry [Schilling] and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill."
Prepare to be all shook up when Elvis premiers in theaters on June 24.